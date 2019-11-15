Pop Up Perth Arcade With FREE Retro Gaming?... Game On To That!

Retro gamers in #Perth who want to do a bit of Christmas shopping might just want to head to Hawaiian's Park Centre in Vic Park, as they've got a pop-up arcade going with five FREE TO PLAY retro arcade machines going.

FREE TO PLAY! At the pARCADE!

The games on offer include NBA Jam, Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Pacman, Mortal Kombat II, and many more! You can also test your skills on the claw machine, which is filled with prizes ranging from free coffee to a Nintendo Switch!

Hawaiian’s Park Centre pARCADE will be open Monday to Friday 8am-9pm, Saturday 8am- 5pm and Sunday 11am-5pm.

Game on!