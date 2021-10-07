Pop Up Vaccination Clinics To Open Across 19 High Schools

Queensland's state government announced a further 19 schools will open as pop-up vaccination clinics this weekend, in an attempt to raise the vax uptake.

Mackay's Northern Beaches State high school will begin operations this Saturday, along with selected high schools in South East Queensland, Darling Downs, and Central Queensland.

Mayor Greg Williamson says Central Queensland is 11 percent behind the state average for receiving the jab.

"We're not saying please anymore, we're saying it's your duty as a Queenslander, as a Mackay region citizen to get out there and get vaccinated," Williamson said.

"If you don't you will be placing pressure on our hospital system the onerous task of them being able to actually say who gets the bed [and] who doesn't."

Health Minister Y'vette D'Ath shared why the need for added vaccination sites will fast track reopening.

“We’re targeting areas with low uptake with these school pop-up clinics. This will initially be a trial to see how popular school-based clinics are, and we hope to expand to more areas in coming weeks,” Minister D’Ath said.

“If you are heading out this weekend with your family and there’s a pop-up vaccination clinic near you, then make it a family outing to get vaccinated.

“The sooner Queenslanders get vaccinated, the sooner we can begin navigating a pathway out of the pandemic.”

Pop-up vaccination clinics will be available at selected high schools in Woodridge, Browns Plains, Kingston, Deception Bay, Morayfield, Laidley, Ipswich, Redbank Plains, Emerald, Gladstone, Ormeau, Pacific Pines, Toowoomba, Gympie, Maryborough, Bundaberg and Mackay.

