Pope Francis Hospitalised With Respiratory Illness

Pope Francis has been hospitalised with a respiratory infection and is likely to remain for the next several days.

According to a statement, the 86-year-old has been experiencing breathing difficulties prior to being hospitalised.

The statement also confirmed that Pope Francis does not have Covid and will require “a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy".

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.”

A number of staff and security will remain at the hospital with Pope Francis until he is officially discharged.

The Pope is set to attend a number of events over the coming month including a Palm Sunday Mass this weekend, Holy Week and Easter the following week and a visit to Hungry scheduled for the end of April.

Pope Francis appeared before a weekly general audience on St Peter’s Square on Wednesday and appeared in good health.

It is not yet clear when the Pope is likely to be discharged from hospital.

