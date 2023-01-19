Popular Attraction At Taronga Zoo To Close After 35 Years

Taronga Zoo have announced they will be closing one of their most popular attractions after 35 years.

In a Facebook post, the zoo announced that the Sky Safari would be going into ‘retirement’ from the end of January.

“After 35 wonderful years, our current Sky Safari is set for retirement and will take its last ride on the 31 January 2023,” the zoo said on Wednesday.

“Over its lifetime, it has transported more than 20 million passengers, including a royal or two, and even carried the Olympic torch.”

According to the zoo, the ride, which was built in 1987, would need significant maintenance in order for it to remain functional.

While the ride will be closed from January 31, the zoo has plans to upgrade the ride for reopening in 2025.

"Pending planning approval, the upgraded Sky Safari is scheduled to open in 2025," they said.

“Its retirement paves the way for a proposed upgrade which would see the Sky Safari transformed into an unforgettable and fully accessible family experience."

