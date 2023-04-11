Popular Australian Delivery Company To Cease Operations

Delivery company MilkRun will be shutting up shop by the end of the week as inflation and the rising cost of living continues to take a toll on Australian businesses.

Founder of the company, Dany Milham distributed an email to his employees revealing the company would officially cease operations by the end of Friday, April 14.

“I’m writing to let you know that we have made the difficult decision to wind down the business, and as a result, MilkRun will cease trading this Friday,” he said.

According to Mr Milham, the company’s demise comes as a result of worsening economic conditions.

MilkRun shot to success in 2022 after a cash injection of $75 million from a US investor company.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.

The company’s closure follows a mass exodus of employees with more than 20 percent of the company’s workers let go.

Mr Milham said that despite letting a significant number of staff go, the company was unable to work through the worsening economic environment.

“Since we announced our structural changes in February, economic and capital market conditions have continued to deteriorate, and while the business has continued to perform well, we feel strongly that this is the right decision in the current environment,” he said.

Current employees have been reassured that they will receive adequate redundancy packages.

