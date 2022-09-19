Popular Fast Food Chain Set To Open Down Under

The American fast food chain famous for its square burger patties and 'Frosty' frozen desserts is planning to bring its restuarants to Australian shores.

While a location hasn't been locked in yet, Wendy's plans to add Australian resturants to the more than 7,000 it already has world-wide.

DC Strategy is the appointed consultancy to recruit master franchisees, which will determine where, and how many outlets will open in Australia and when.

Since opening first in Ohio in 1969, Wendy's has never traded Down Under, the closest over in New Zealand with the brand there for more than three decades.

Wendy's will be the next American fast food chain to make its way on Australian shores, with Carls Jr open oin Victoria, NSW, Queensland and SA, while burger chain Five Guys now open in Sydney and Melbourne.

