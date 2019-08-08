Popular Triathlon Is Approaching

The very popular Kalgoorlie Tri Club event - Women`s Triathlon is back!

The Kalgoorlie Women's Triathlon is a short course Triathlon event.

Your registration includes six weeks of training covering swimming, cycling and running and more.



These sessions are run by Kalgoorlie Tri Club members and cater to all levels of fitness and ability.



The final culmination of the training sessions, the Kalgoorlie Women's Triathlon will be a 200m swim, 9km bike ride and a 2km run (or walk). This will take place on Sunday 20th October 2019.



All registered participants must attend the compulsory information session on Saturday 8th September 2019, 10:00 - 12:00 at North Kalgoorlie Primary School, Campbell Street, Kalgoorlie.



Participants will receive their information packs, training details and other information at this session.



This session is compulsory for all registered participants.



For more information, go to http://www.kalgoorlietriclub.com.au/WomensTri.html