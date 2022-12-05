Porsche Driver Sentenced To 10 Months Behind Bars

Porsche driver Richard Pusey has been sentenced to 10 months in prison over the distribution of graphic images of dying police officers to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

Police officers Kevin King, Joshua Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphries were struck and killed by a truck after pulling over Pusey in their Porsche in the emergency lane on the freeway near Kew in April of 2020.

Images of the police officers following the collision along with a complaint in November of 2021 were sent to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

Pusey, who uses the pronouns them and they, lodged a complaint to the financial services watchdog after their application for compensation for their damaged 2016 Porsche 911 was denied by PSC Insurance Brokers.

Pusey’s car was severely damaged during the 2020 truck crash, which prompted them to apply for compensation worth $2.2 million despite their vehicle being valued at $415,000.

The four images included in the complaint showed the officers and their severe and graphic injuries.

Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the images were graphic and potentially traumatising

"Once seen, these images cannot be unseen," she said.

Mykytowycz told the court that Pusey also described the deaths of the officers in great detail within the text area of the complaint.

Pusey was sentenced to 10 months in prison with time served which could result in their release within the next few days.

During sentencing, Mykytowycz commended the first responders for their service after being forced to view the troubling images during court proceedings.

"First line responders ... do a remarkable job and I can only think they must suffer some level of cumulative trauma the more significant events they attend," she said.

"I really want to convey my thanks and gratitude to those first line responders."

