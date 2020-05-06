Port Adelaide Captain Tom Jonas On Victorian Bias In The AFL Fixture

Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas agrees that there is Victorian bias in the AFL fixture.

“It’s very Victorian biased,” Jonas said of the fixture on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars.

“I mean we travel, what, eight times a year, we travel twice in pre-season, like is that really necessary? We’ve got a two day trip up into Brissie.

“So there’s a little bit of a lack of balance, but you just gotta learn to live with it because it doesn’t seem to change too much.”

Jonas also discussed the Port players coming back from interstate, the future of Port Adelaide’s SANFL side, the future of the pre-season and more.

