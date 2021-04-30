Port Adelaide CEO Matthew Richardson Addresses The Prison Bar Guernsey Saga

Port Adelaide CEO Matthew Richardson joined Roo & Ditts for Breakfast this morning and discussed the prison bar guernsey saga.

"We’ve been really clear, we’re not asking to wear this guernsey as a home and away guernsey, we’re not asking to wear it every week, we’re not wanting to take over black and white," Richardson said.

"We’re just asking that a guernsey which has significant heritage for our club and people, that we wear it in Showdowns in South Australia in a game which is effectively the heritage round of footy in South Australia."

Richardson said Port’s anger is directed at the AFL rather than Collingwood.

"It’s not actually Collingwood, Ditts, our frustration does sit with the AFL… our beef is not with Collingwood," he said.

"As I said right off the top, this is a decision that the AFL could make, our frustration is that this conversation didn’t start two weeks ago, it started effectively two years ago as we went into our 150th year… the frustration comes when we get to 10 days out until we get a formal response."

Richardson said the club won’t pursue legal action on the matter.

"No, I don’t think so (that the club will take legal action)," he said.

"We’ll go about this the right way, the way to get this done is to have really respectful conversations with the right people."

