Port Adelaide Delist Two More Players

Port Adelaide has delisted two players, veteran Matthew Broadbent and youngster Aidyn Johnson.

Broadbent departs the club after 171 AFL games, with serious ankle injuries plaguing his recent seasons.

Johnson played 11 games for the Power, with the 21-year-old kicking eight goals in his time.

“This is a tough time of the year where we farewell people who have made considerable contributions,” Port Adelaide general manager of football Chris Davies said.

“We thank both Matt and Aidyn for what they’ve done whilst at Port Adelaide and I’m sure our people will join me in wanting the best for them in the next chapter of their careers.”