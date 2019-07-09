Port Adelaide Have Given Contract Extensions To All Their Young Guns

Port Adelaide have secured contract extensions for pretty much all of their young guns.

2018 first-round draft picks Zak Butters, Connor Rozee and Xavier Duursma have signed two-year extensions, keeping them at the club until the end of 2022.

Joel Garner, taken in 2017, has signed a one-year extension, tying him to the club until 2021.

Meanwhile, Jake Patmore has also signed for a further year.

“It is pleasing to have five outstanding young men commit their future to the Port Adelaide Football Club,” said Port’s General Manager of Football, Chris Davies

“In just their first or second years at the club, they have demonstrated incredible professionalism and a want to improve, in line with the development we expected when we drafted them.”

