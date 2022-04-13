Port Adelaide Name Inaugural AFLW Coach, Lauren Arnell

Lauren Arnell has been named Port Adelaide's first AFLW coach ahead of their debut season, becoming the first player to make the transition to coaching.

As the competition began in 2017, Arnell was tasked with leading Carlton's side in their first season.

Following her time at the Blues, she reignited her career with the Lions in 2021 - retiring as a premiership star.

While Arnell is the trailblazer for making the switch from player-coach, she becomes the third female to coach an AFLW side, following Bec Goddard (Hawthorn) and Natalie Wood (Essendon).

"To be the first AFLW coach in a club that is more than 150 years old is truly humbling and I can't wait for our team to write their own chapter in Port Adelaide's rich history of success," Arnell said.

"The history of success at Port Adelaide and the expectations that come with this are not lost on me. It's what has drawn me to this club.

"I want be part of something great and I can already see we are building something special within our AFLW program."

Port Adelaide's head of women's footy, Juliet Haslam said Arnell was a standout when working through the process of securing a coach.

"Lauren was incredibly impressive throughout the interview process," said Haslam.

"Her presentation skills are first class and her passion for football and eagerness to develop others was clearly evident.

"Lauren lives for football and loves teaching and developing others. She is an outstanding person, possessing admirable leadership qualities which align with our club’s values."

The competition will welcome four new teams next season, expanding the league to a full 18-team showcase.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.