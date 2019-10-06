Port Adelaide Will Wear Their Prison Bar Guernseys In Next Year's Home Showdown

Club President David Koch has announced that Port Adelaide will wear its traditional prison bar guernsey in its home showdown against Adelaide next season.

2020 will see Port Adelaide celebrate its 150th anniversary and the club will celebrate its history in a number of ways throughout the season.

As well as wearing the prison bars jumper in their home showdown, they will also be sharing a commemorative logo with the SANFL side, marking the first time that the two sides have used the same logo since 1997.

Speaking at Port Adelaide's best & fairest, Koch also announced that the club will be producing a collector's history book and a feature-length documentary, along with hosting a series of events throughout the year.

