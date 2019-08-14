Port Adelaide will wear their traditional Prison Bars guernsey in 2020 for the two Showdown clashes with their cross-town rivals.

The Power have been given permission by the AFL to don their traditional black and white Prison Bars guernsey in what will be the club's 150th anniversary year.

The Power play in the Prison Bars in the SANFL weekly, but are unable to do so in the AFL due to Collingwood already having a claim on the colours and stripes in that competition, but speaking on Melbourne radio this morning, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan confirmed that a deal had been struck between the club's for Port Adelaide to wear the guernsey next season.

“I’m not sure if it is public, but I can confirm that they will be playing it in their Showdowns for their 150th year," McLachlan said.

“My understanding is the agreement between Collingwood and Port Adelaide is for next year only.”

