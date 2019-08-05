Port Macquarie Pub Targeted In Brazen Armed Robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Finnians Tavern in Port Macquarie

About 9.35pm on Sunday, two men entered the licenced premises on Gordon Street, armed with a handgun and a machete.

Police have been told the pair, dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered, threatened three staff members and demanded cash.

The men then stole a set of car keys and a wallet and fled the scene in a silver Subaru Liberty with NSW registration BY70NV; no one was injured during the incident.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District arrived a short time later and established a crime scene.

Police are urging anyone who may have dashcam vision from around the area at the time to come forward.