Port Noarlunga Business Targeted By Arsonists With Molotov Cocktails

A business in Port Noarlunga has been targeted by arsonists in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3:50AM on Wednesday morning following reports Molotov cocktails has been hurled at the front door of the business.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a flare which had also been used to light a fire at the Fleet Street property.

Fire fighters were quick to contain the blaze which only caused minor damage to the business.

This morning’s fire follows a similar unrelated attack on a home at Angle Vale on Sunday evening.

Police were called to an Edmond Road home at about 11:15PM on Sunday evening following reports of Molotov cocktails being thrown at the house.

According to police, the Molotov cocktails only caused minor damage to the property.

A vehicle parked in front of the home was also damaged during the attack.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in two separate vehicles.

The attack was believed to have been targeted.

