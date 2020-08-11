Porters celebrates 137 years of business in the Mackay Region

The Porters group is one of the longest standing locally owned and operated business, with Thursday the 13th of August, marking 137 years of business within the greater Mackay Region!



August 13 marks the anniversary of Charles Porter’s arrival in Mackay to commence building the Empress of India Hotel (now Taylor’s Hotel) before quickly establishing the Charles Porter & Sons hardware and building supplies store.



On Porters 137th Birthday, the Porters family and employees are taking the time to reflect upon how far the group has come.

Chairman of the Porters board and fourth generation family member Gavan Porter Senior comments on the milestones of the company, “Over the past 137 years, Porters has survived two world wars, the great depression, multiple floods and cyclones, two pandemics and recessions.”



Porters is currently managed by the 4th and 5th generation Porter family members, who are proud of how supportive and adaptive Porters employees have been with the current global pandemic.



‘I am proud of all our employees both past and present for their valued contribution to ensuring the success of the Porters group. Porters wouldn’t have been successful for the past 137 years without them.’ said Gavan Porters Senior.

On the 137th Birthday, Porters is thrilled to announce the opening in September of Porters Mitre 10 Northern Beaches Trade Centre at our 16 Carl St, Rural View location.



‘This is an exciting chapter for Porters, and we know this new addition to our group will assist us to further support our customers. We look forward updating everyone shortly” states Greg Porter, General Manager, Trade Sales for the Porters Group.