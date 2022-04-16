Possibly The Worst Edition Of Bill’s Saturday Rub Quiz Yet!

Oh dear Bill!

Billy Brownless’s famous Saturday Rub Quiz is always a debacle, but today’s version may be the most ridiculous yet.

Bill forgetting the prize, questions about AFLX, terrible hints, a contestant dropping out, a mid-quiz ad break, it had it all.

As JB would say: career worst!

