Pour One Out: Another Load Of Beer Has Been Lost In A Truck Smash In Australia

A truck smash in Sydney's west this morning resulted in an entire load of beer scattered across the motorway.

Emergency services were called to the M7, between Elizabeth Drive and Cowpasture Road, at about 2.30am on Monday after the semi-trailer crashed and rolled.

Images and video taken from the scene show piles of destroyed beer heaped up in a pile on the median strip.

The driver of the truck suffered a head injury and was taken to Liverpool Hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.

While the accident had slowed early morning traffic to 40 km/hr, the scene has since been cleared.

19 hours ago

sydney news
Listen Live!
