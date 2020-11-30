Powderfinger Are Still A Band... Just Not A Working Band

Joining Triple M off the back of the release of their new album of old stuff Unreleased, Powderfinger's Bernard Fanning and Darren Middleton discussed the end of the band, becoming friends again, any chance of a reunion and the new material.

Although the band reunited 10 years after their last show for this year's One Night Lonely live stream gig to raise money for Support Act and kept busy with the release of the newie Unreleased, don't expect to see this Aussie band reunite on stage anytime soon.

Although they're mates again, Powderfinger are happy being a band, just one that doesn't work.

Unreleased, a collection of previously not released songs by Powderfinger is out now.
