Powderfinger On Releasing New Music, The Importance Of Their Live Stream Reunion And What They're Up To

Celebrating 20 years since the release of their award winning record, Odyssey Number Five, Powderfinger joined Triple M.

The band confirmed they are releasing new music in the next few weeks and although we've never heard this new stuff before, it's material from previous recording session that hasn't quite fit on a record in the past.

Although the Brisbane band reunited virtually for their fundraiser concert, One Night Lonely, don't get your hopes up, the guys confirmed that was very much a one off.

Listen to the full interview:



Get your copy of Odyssey Number Five by Powderfinger: https://powderfinger.com/





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!