Powderfinger Rumoured To Make A Return In Adelaide!

Could the rumours be true!?

Could Powderfinger be making their long awaited return!? 

The rumour mill is in full swing again with talks that Powderfinger could be making a return as the headline act for the Adelaide 500 this December. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas joined us on Triple M to give us some answers!

Have a listen to the short clip below:

4 May 2022

Rock
Music
Adelaide
Powderfinger
