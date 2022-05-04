Powderfinger Rumoured To Make A Return In Adelaide!

Could Powderfinger be making their long awaited return!?

The rumour mill is in full swing again with talks that Powderfinger could be making a return as the headline act for the Adelaide 500 this December. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas joined us on Triple M to give us some answers!

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!