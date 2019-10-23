Powderfinger's Darren Middleton Is Cooking Up One Tasty Gig

Powderfinger's very own Darren Middleton is playing one of his most unique gigs yet.

The iconic Australian musician is teaming up with chef Clayton J Donovan for a tasty gig on Sydney's Harbour next month, in a one of a kind event.

The gig will be an afternoon of story telling, Aussie hits and delicious food with one hell of a view.

Get cruising Sunday 17th November, tickets on-sale here

It's been a big year for Darren touring with Australia's newest supergroup ARC.

We caught up with Darren Middleton before ARC toured the Abbey Road album earlier this year, catch up:



More info: www.darrenmiddleton.com



