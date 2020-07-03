POWER OUTAGE: Toormina Without Power

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to the Toormina area following a short outage.

Triple M spoke to a representative from Essential Energy who confirmed that supply was restored at 2:39pm.

According to their spokesperson, the network sensed a fault and switched off the supply for safety precautions.

A report from a customer alerted crews to wildlife in the network. Following it's removal, the service was restored.

EARLIER:

More than 1300 homes and businesses are without power in Toormina this afternoon.

Just before 2pm traffic lights in the area also went into darkness. One witness saying they heard a loud noise just moment before the outage.

"Heard a band and it went off", Triple M listener Paul said.

Areas include Toormina Road from Lyons Road to Sawtell Road, and surrounding streets.

Essential Energy are investigating the issue.

3 July 2020

