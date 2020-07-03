POWER OUTAGE: Toormina Without Power
UPDATE:
Power has been restored to the Toormina area following a short outage.
Triple M spoke to a representative from Essential Energy who confirmed that supply was restored at 2:39pm.
According to their spokesperson, the network sensed a fault and switched off the supply for safety precautions.
A report from a customer alerted crews to wildlife in the network. Following it's removal, the service was restored.
EARLIER:
More than 1300 homes and businesses are without power in Toormina this afternoon.
Just before 2pm traffic lights in the area also went into darkness. One witness saying they heard a loud noise just moment before the outage.
"Heard a band and it went off", Triple M listener Paul said.
Areas include Toormina Road from Lyons Road to Sawtell Road, and surrounding streets.
Essential Energy are investigating the issue.