POWER RANKINGS: MG Names The Five Best Available NRL Coaches

It could be 2018 all over again, with the possibility of yet another coaching merry-go-round on the cards this season.

Back in 2018, Anthony Seibold and Wayne Bennett swapped jobs, Anthony Griffin was sacked at Penrith in favour of then Tigers coach Ivan Cleary which opened the door for Michael Maguire to return to the NRL.

And, Trent Barrett resigned from his role at the Manly Sea Eagles, which allowed Des Hasler to return to the club.

Well, in 2020 there's possibly five NRL coaching jobs on offer - so MG decided he would rank the five best available coaches.

