You can Power Up your name like AC/DC with the online, name generator.

The interactive feature allows you to have your name glowing in the iconic, red neon light just like AC/DC on their new album cover.

The interactive feature is a new addition from the band ahead of the release of their new album POWER UP, available for pre-order now

We got Triple M's Godfather of Rock, Lee Simon out of retirement to discuss the new AC/DC record.
Pre-order your copy of POWER UP by AC/DC here

