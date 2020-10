You can Power Up your name like AC/DC with the online, name generator.

The interactive feature allows you to have your name glowing in the iconic, red neon light just like AC/DC on their new album cover.

The interactive feature is a new addition from the band ahead of the release of their new album POWER UP, available for pre-order now

Power Up your name here

Show us your name Powdered Up, tag @mix945perth on instagram.