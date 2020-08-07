Powerfinger To Release Deluxe Edition Of Their Monster Album Because It's Been TWENTY YEARS Since Release

We hope you're sitting down rock fans, because it's been TWENTY YEARS since the mighty Powderfinger released Odyssey Number Five.

TWENTY YEARS?

As most great artists do, the band are re-releasing this monster cut 20 years to the day since it was released. 4th September 2020.

This is the album that features some of Powderfinger's finest. My Kind of Scene, Like A Dog, Waiting For The Sun and, of course, My Happiness and These Days.

The band have released a video to commemorate the announcement.

WATCH:

The associated press release gives more detail on what the deluxe edition entails:

The Deluxe vinyl is available to pre-order now on 180-gram coloured vinyl and 2CD, also available to pre-save on streaming platforms. Packaged in a lavish gatefold sleeve with full colour inner sleeves, the Deluxe vinyl and CD house the story behind the album in all-new liner notes from the band. The album has been remastered for vinyl by Don Bartley from Benchmark Mastering and is spread across two LP’s.

The anniversary also provided an opportunity for the band to unveil previously unreleased recordings. The original 11-track album has been expanded to 21 recordings, boasting previously unheard acoustic arrangements of ‘My Happiness’ and ‘Up & Down & Back Again’, three B-sides from the time – ‘Nature Boy’, ‘Fuzzy Wolf’ and a sparsely-beautiful piano version of ‘Whatever Makes You Happy’ – and the addition of five covers that offer the biggest surprise and delight to core fans. ‘Love My Way’ (originally by Psychedelic Furs), ‘Rocket Reducer No. 62’ (originally by MC5) and ‘The Number Of The Beast’ (originally by Iron Maiden) will now be available for the first time digitally. The addition of a frenzied rendition of Joy Division’s ‘Transmission’ and a haunting take on Elvis Costello’s ‘Let Him Dangle’ - both previously unreleased - complete a sweep of covers that reveal the melting pot of influences that inform Powderfinger’s alchemy.

The band will also be releasing their official film clips Remastered in High Definition for the very first time on their YouTube channel – one per week from today – and have also released a new range of merchandise themed around the album.

