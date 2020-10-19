Pre Pollings Busiest Day At Mackay Show Ground And NO Democracy Sausage! Booooo!

SHAME! Voters Who Turned Up To Mackay Showgrounds Yesterday To The First Day Of Pre-Polling And There Was NO Democracy Sausage! Boooo! Electoral Commission of Queensland has confirmed the fundraising sizzle will go ahead after being banned during the state’s council election in March.

There are two early voting centres in Mackay: one at the Andergrove Neighbourhood Centre and another at the Mackay Showgrounds.