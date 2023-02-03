Pregnant Woman Badly Assaulted In Alleged Home Invasion

Detectives from Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a 23-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a home in which a pregnant 43-year-old woman was seriously assaulted on February 1.

At approximately 3.45pm, it will be alleged the man damaged a door to break into a Booval home and seriously assaulted the female occupant, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy.

She was transported in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Police attended and located a 23-year-old local man nearby, where he was taken into custody.

He has been charged with one count each of enter dwelling with intent by break using violence, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, torture and unlawful stalking using violence.

His matter was heard before Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 2, and is expected to next be heard on March 24.

