Pregnant Woman Dies After Alleged Concrete Block Attack

The pregnant woman* who was allegedly assaulted by a teenage boy in a shopping centre call park in Perth’s south has died in hospital.

The 30-year-old woman was allegedly hit in the head with a lump of concrete, believed to have been thrown by a 17-year-old-boy.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It is alleged the woman was attacked on Tuesday night at the Waterford Plaza shopping centre in Karawara when she went into cardiac arrest following the attack.

She was taken to the intensive care unit at Royal Perth Hospital where she remained until passing in the early hours of this morning.

On Wednesday, the family spoke to the ABC where they said she was unlikely to survive her injuries, her brain “swollen too much”.

The alleged teenage boy behind the incident briefly attended Perth Children’s Court on Wednesday and was charged with grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody.

*The woman has not been named for cultural reasons.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.