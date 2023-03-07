Preliminary Report Released From On-Going Gold Coast Helicopter Collision Investigation

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released its preliminary report as part of the ongoing investigation into the Sea World helicopter crash.

Two sightseeing helicopters collided mid-air on January 2, 2023, at the Gold Coast during five-minute scenic flights.

The report found the pilot of the helicopter coming into land did not hear a call over radio from the pilot in the helicopter taking off – although it should b acknowledged that it didn’t mean a call was not made.

The ATSB’s ongoing investigation will continue to investigate any calls made to each pilot but will also broadly look beyond radio calls and visibility.

“The ATSB will also consider the operator’s procedures and practices for operating scenic flights in the Sea World area and the process for implementing the recently acquired EC130 helicopters into operation, and will review the regulatory surveillance of the operator and similar operators,” ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

Mr Mitchell said while the report “detailed factual information”, it did not mean the bureau were yet to make any official findings.

“The factual information detailed in this report is derived from interviews with survivors of the accident, including the surviving pilot and passengers, and witnesses; analysis of video footage and images taken by passengers on board both helicopters, onlookers on the ground, and CCTV from nearby buildings; examination of the wreckage of both helicopters; and a review of recorded radio calls and aircraft tracking and radar data.”

“Our findings as to the contributing factors to this accident, and the analysis to support those findings, will be detailed in a final report to be released at the conclusion of our investigation." - ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell

Four people were killed, another six received serious injuries while a further four sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The full preliminary report from the ATSB can be read here.

