Premier Andrews Offers Free N95 And KN95 Masks To Protect Victorians This Winter

The Victorian government will provide free N95 and KN95 masks to protect some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

Premier Daniel Andrews and Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas announced on Tuesday that more than three million masks will be handed out in an effort to reduce transmission of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Over the next four to six weeks every person that presents for either a free rapid antigen or PCR test at one of the state’s testing sites and community health services, will receive one box of 10 N95 masks, along with instructions on how best to wear them to reduce transmission.

Andrews told reporters “that the advice and the evidence is really clear”.

“If you can wear a mask, please wear one, particularly when you’re indoors, particularly where you can’t social distance from other people. This all about trying to further limit and drive down even further those case numbers the hospitalisation numbers, taking pressure off our nurses, taking pressure off our ambulance workers and doctors and the whole health system.”

“This just makes common sense,” he said.

Masks will also be distributed through some of Victoria’s community organisations including at multicultural, multifaith events and Aboriginal gatherings as well as through several disability service providers.

In addition, more masks will be available from PTV hubs and staffed train stations while authorised officers and some V/Line conductors will carry masks with them to hand out as needed.

