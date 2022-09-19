Premier Andrews To Face Criticism Over Public Transport Mask Mandate

Pressure continues to mount on the Victorian government to drop mask mandates on public transport.

It comes after South Australia and New South Wales on Monday became the latest jurisdictions to ditch the rule.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Infectious diseases Professor Peter Collignon said the move to remove mask mandates on public transport is lagging.

“I think mandates have probably had their day by this stage because you’re hard pressed to show mandates really make a lot of difference,” Professor Collignon told Nine.

“If you’re going to have mandates, I think you’ve got to give reasonable evidence that it works,” he said.

Professor Collignon said he was of the "view that masks give you some personal protection", but that it should be a personal choice not a crime.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to front the media on Tuesday to address growing criticism.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.