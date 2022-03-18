Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Announces Cruise Ships Will Be Returning To Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced cruise ships will be coming back to Queensland.

The announcement comes after a two-year ban on cruising which was enforced as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Commonwealth made the announcement that Australia would be welcoming back cruise ships from April 17.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today revealed that the state is finalising health protocols with the Commonwealth ahead of the cruise industry’s long-awaited return.

“Cruising is coming back to Queensland,” the Premier said.

“Rebuilding Queensland’s tourism industry is central to our plan for economic recovery.

“That’s why we’re working closely with the Commonwealth to welcome back cruise ships as soon as possible.

“Before the pandemic, the cruise industry injected millions of dollars into local businesses right throughout Queensland.

“With a brand new cruise terminal here in Brisbane, more ports than any other state and the best climate, there’s no reason Queensland can’t become the cruise capital of Australia in the near future.”

In a push to attract more cruise ships to Queensland, the Palaszczuk government has also pledged $127 million to a project which will expand the Cairns shipping channel and another $232 million in upgrades to the Port of Townsville.

According to Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, the Commonwealth are confirming a number of health protocols including ensuring crew and passengers are fully vaccinated and Covid testing while entering and exiting the cruise ship.

“The [cruise] industry is one we want to see resume as soon as practicable but not at the expense of proper health requirements and procedures,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government has continued discussions with the cruise lines regarding resumption of services and it’s reassuring that cruise ships have improved their ventilation systems and will follow enhanced cleaning practices onboard.

“The restart of the Australian cruise ship industry is important. We’ll work with the Australian Government and industry to chart the safe course to resumption,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

