Premier Announces Business Shutdown As 429 New Covid Cases Recorded

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced how the coming week's restrictions will look for businesses.

Today he revealed there will be three tiers of businesses who face restrictions over the next six weeks.

The news comes as the state records 429 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 11,937.

There have been 13 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. They include a man in his 60s, two males and a female in their 70s, two males in their 80s and five females and two males in their 90s

The first tier includes essential businesses who will stay open. This includes grocery stores, supermarkets, petrol stations, bottleshops, newsagents, post offices and all businesses involved in frontline response.

The second tier is businesses who will close from midnight Wednesday, this included retail, some manufacturing and some admin.

The third tier includes businesses who will scale back but will remain open. This includes specific industries such a meatworks - which will drop to two-thirds of regular production and have stringent safety protocols including temperature checks, PPE and regular testing.

Construction projects will also be reduced, with specific rules for different projects.