Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced financial support for small businesses and tradies as the state learns to live with Covid.

Eligible businesses will be able to apply for grants up to $20,000 to cover the loss of perishable stock if a lockdown occurs.

Businesses will also be able to claim up to $2,000 in rebates for a variety of services and costs including road tolls.

Premier announces financial support for NSW tradies and small businesses

Dominic Perrottet says it's all about supporting the economy at this crucial time.

“Today’s announcement is all about confidence, last year as we came through the pandemic business confidence was key, was crucial to driving economic growth, to ensuring that businesses continued to employ and bring people on.”

Damian Kelly from Business NSW says it’s a great incentive.

“We know that lots of businesses have been left with stock that they can’t sell while their business is closed through no fault of their own. A bit of a guarantee that if there are lockdowns over summer, their stock will be protected.”

The Summer Holiday Stock Guarantee is eligible for businesses with an annual turnover of $75,000 - $50 million and will be available if public health orders require them to close their doors between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.