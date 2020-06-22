Premier Announces More Coronavirus Restrictions Will Be Lifted From Saturday

BREAKING: The WA Premier Mark McGowan has just announced the move to 'Phase 4', which means the lifting of several Coronavirus restrictions from this Saturday.

As well as hailing the state's "island within an island" strategy as a success, McGowan announced several moves, including one that will doubtless be very popular with most of us - we can now go back to pub and have a beer without buying food!

Get the full details of our move 'Phase 4' here, handily explained by Elissa Macneall:

And here's the news briefing as it broke this afternoon:

Get The Mix App | iTunes | Android