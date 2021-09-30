Premier Announces Tightened Restrictions Ahead Of NRL Grand Final

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuck spoke on Thursday about new restrictions across south-east Queensland, with reports of cases emerging across Brisbane and Gold Coast.

Six Local Government Areas have been included in the tightened restrictions as the capital city of Brisbane gears up for Sunday night's NRL Grand Final.

NEW QLD ROADMAP:

The state recorded six new locally acquired COVID cases, as four linked to the existing aviation cluster.

With no word on an immediate lockdown, the Premier announced the following restrictions during Thursday's presser.

New rules include a max of 30 people in homes, up to 100 people at weddings and funerals, dancing limits in place and capacity limits on the NRL Grand Final.

Suncorp Stadium will be limited to 75% for the decider between South Sydney and Penrith.

