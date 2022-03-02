Premier Backflips On Social Housing Tax As Greens Push To Eliminate Homelessness

The Andrews’ government, on Tuesday, scratched its $800m social housing tax, which would have paved the way for “much awaited” eased reforms in obtaining building and planning approvals.

The state’s backflip has key industry bodies up in arms over the government’s decision to not proceed.

Urban Development Institute of Australia Victoria CEO Matthew Kandelaars said it was “frustrating that the government has chosen to hold to ransom the improvement of inefficiencies within a state-sponsored planning system that would help to accelerate the Victorian economy out of the pandemic”.

“The only place where a social housing tax and planning reform is linked is within the bubble of Spring Street politics.” - Matthew Kandelaars

However, Premier Daniel Andrews believes planned reforms can still occur without having to change legislation.

“You can do things without necessarily changing the law just by working really hard to get as many applications approved as fast as possible,” he said.

“Some of these planning decisions are not always easy, but we have – without changing the law – done many things to try and have more stock available, (and get) projects large and small approved in good time."

“Whether that’s supporting the training of additional planners, working with local councils, expanding those experts that are about getting more blocks of land out to market and getting big projects and small projects out to market as fast as possible,” Andrews defended.

It follows a move by the Greens last week, to introduce a bill to parliament eliminating homelessness by 2030.

The Human Rights and Housing Legislation Amendment (Ending Homelessness) Bill 2022 hopes to see housing redefined as a human right.



In a statement, Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam said that the issue has been compounded by the successive governments continuing to neglect public housing for decades.

“Homelessness is the number one social justice issue facing Victoria right now. And while the Victorian Labor government has made some progress to provide more social housing, they’ve chronically underspent on what we need most: more public homes.”

“In fact, after spending the least of all states across Australia on public and community housing over the years, successive Victorian state governments have directly contributed to a public housing waiting list that now exceeds 100,000 people,” she said.

“And until the government addresses this, more and more Victorians will be forced into housing stress and homelessness,” Ms Ratnam declared.

“Housing is a human right, and it’s high time it was treated as such.”

“Everyone deserves a safe and secure home,” the Greens leader implored.

The proposed recommendations include adopting a Housing First approach, with a focus on investment in public housing as well as funding for public housing and homelessness support services.

Meanwhile, the Greens have urged the Government not to abandon housing affordability reform.

