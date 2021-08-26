Premier Could Announce South-East COVID Restrictions To Extend Or Ease From This Afternoon

The Premier is yet to reveal whether South-East Queensland's COVID restrictions will be extended or eased this afternoon, Friday August 27.

If Annastacia Palaszczuk gives the go ahead, we could see another reduction in mask wearing, full capacity at stadiums and events, and gatherings of up to 100 people.

Hospitality venues will also return to a one person per 2 square metre rule with full capacity.

4pm today could mark the end of stage two in the roadmap to recovery. Meanwhile, Scomo is pushing for states to back the plan to reopen, with National Cabinet coming together again today.

Scott Morrison wants Annastacia Palaszczuk to agree to ease lockdowns once 70 and 80 per cent vaccine targets are met.

It would mean opening the borders and allowing COVID to creep into our state, with the QLD Premier unlikely to back that idea today.

