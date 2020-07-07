Premier Daniel Andrews Addresses Criticism About June’s Black Lives Matter Protests

Premier Daniel Andrews addressed criticism that June’s Black Lives Matter protests led to public complacency on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“We indicated to everybody involved that they should not be protesting, it’s not time for a protest, make your point some other way,” Andrews said.

“I don’t think you do your cause any good by going out and protesting.

“But look, police made the call that the notion of trying to arrest 10,000 people was just not something that could be practically done.

“People should not have gone to that protest, it should not have occurred and I was pretty clear about that at the time.

“But police make these judgements… but the key point here is, think about the close contact that is involved in issuing fines to people or locking people up.

“It just becomes impossible, it’s not practical.

“That was the judgement of the Chief Commissioner, and my job is to support the calls that he makes.”

Andrews also pointed out how few cases were linked to the protest.

“I think there’s been four cases,” he said/

“They didn’t get it at the rally, they didn’t give it to anyone else at the rally, they had it when they went there.”

Premier Daniel Andrews also discussed the hotel quarantine mistakes, when he made the call to go back into lockdown and more.

