Premier Declares A National Emergency As NSW Record 136 New Local Covid Cases

New South Wales has recorded 136 new locally acquired Covid cases on Friday, with 53 of those in the community while infectious.

The alarming new figures are "no doubt not going in the direction" state leaders were hoping for at this stage, predicting that lockdown would not be lifted by July 30 as previously expected.

New restrictions for two Sydney LGA's as Premier declares a national emergency

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced tighter restrictions will be set in place for south western Sydney, after a cabinet meeting was called early Friday morning.

“Dr Chant and her team advised us that the situation that exists now in New South Wales, namely around south-western and now Western Sydney suburbs, is regarded as a national emergency.

"First and foremost, the local government areas of both Cumberland and Blacktown local government areas, will also be subject to workers are not being allowed to leave those communities unless the health and emergency workers were on the authorised list of workers.

The list for what is critical, already exists, so we ask people to look at that list to make sure they do not leave the local government area which is defined by the suburbs in which they live unless they work in health, aged care, or are on that authorised list which already exists.” - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Meanwhile Byron Bay have been urged to get tested following confirmation that fragments of the virus have been detected in the town’s sewage.

For the latest list of exposure site and health updates, head to NSW Health.

