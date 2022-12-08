Premier Guarantees State Funding For Adelaide University Merger
Creating a "global powerhouse"
University of Adelaide and UniSA are set to merge in a historic agreement which will establish the nation's biggest university.
A business case and financial plan is set to be developed, after the state Premier agreed to fund the entity, named Adelaide University.
The campus will need final approval before becoming operational from January 2026.
There's also been confirmation of no net job losses.
"The creation of a university for the future would put South Australia at the forefront of education in Australia, with a truly globally competitive tertiary education institution," Premier Peter Malinauskas said.
"The combined university would make South Australia a magnet for domestic and international students and a global leader in research, unlocking incredible benefits for our state's economy."
There's plans for the proposed Adelaide University to become on the of the world's top fifty within a decade.
Federal Education Minister, Jason Clare said the merger would be a powerhouse of research for local and international students.
"International education is a critical national asset. It is Australia's biggest export that we don't dig out of the ground," he said.
"This plan will make South Australia more competitive in attracting students from around the world."
University of Adelaide Chancellor Catherine Branson and University of South Australia Chancellor Pauline Carr said the two institutions have a shared vision for the growth of the new uni.
"We believe that through a union of equals and combining the best of our present institutions, a future institution could deliver teaching of the highest quality, further address educational inequality, underpin social cohesion through its actions and through future-making research of scale and focus, and contribute to the economy of this state and nation for generations to come," they said in a statement.
