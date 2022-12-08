Premier Guarantees State Funding For Adelaide University Merger

University of Adelaide and UniSA are set to merge in a historic agreement which will establish the nation's biggest university.

A business case and financial plan is set to be developed, after the state Premier agreed to fund the entity, named Adelaide University.

The campus will need final approval before becoming operational from January 2026.

There's also been confirmation of no net job losses. "The creation of a university for the future would put South Australia at the forefront of education in Australia, with a truly globally competitive tertiary education institution," Premier Peter Malinauskas said.