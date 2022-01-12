Premier Gutwein Details 'Ashes Express' Transport During Test Match

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has revealed 76 free bus routes will be offered in the coming days, as citizens flock to Hobart to witness the historical Ashes test.

Included in the public transport frenzy, the 'Ashes Express' will also offer a ferry ride in and out of town.

Tickets have already reached capacity for the opening three days of the Ashes test at Blundstone Arena.

More than 30,000 fans are expected to scan the turnstalls in what Mr Gutwein is calling the 'largest sports event in Tasmania’s history'.

With added tourism and exposure on the agenda, state leaders are aiming to make transportation services easily accessible and affordable.

"More than 370 express passenger transport services between the City and Bellerive will be provided, with up to 76 free bus services travelling between the Elizabeth Street Bus Mall and Bellerive Oval," statement attributed to Peter Gutwein.

"There will also be up to 21 free Derwent ferry services between Brooke Street Pier and Bellerive Quay each day of the Test match.

"It is expected that the services should be able to cater to over 51,000 passengers over the five days."

The Apple Isle could see a major economic boost, as the Australian and English sides arrive to decide the winner of the fifth and final test match.

"The Tasmanian Government is proud to have secured this historic 5th Ashes Test which is expected to deliver about $27 million worth of economic benefit to Tasmania in addition to the eyes of the cricket world being focused on our State," the state government statement read.

