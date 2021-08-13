Premier Gutwein Slams AFL Over Expansion Review Findings

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has criticised the AFL's response to a review of findings into the state's very own team.

An expansion side appears to hinge on whether or not a Melbourne team will relocate, with the AFL saying a "joint venture" would be more sustainable than adding a 19th franchise.

There is a strong case for a Tasmanian AFL/AFLW team, but the AFL are still cautious on granting the island state.

Former Geelong president Colin Carter released his findings to the league on Friday, outlining the need for a Tasmanian side in three sectors: a stand-alone team, a relocated team or a "joint venture".

"The case can be made for a 19th licence," AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said on Friday.

"But re-location of an existing team if a club is prepared to take that path or a joint venture between Tasmanian stakeholders and a Victorian team that secures strong support in two markets from the outset, would arguably produce a more sustainable outcome and therefore should be considered before a 19th licence."

Gutwein responded to the claims that a "joint venture" is favourable, saying the AFL should have given a more concise timeframe to help Tasmania set up their franchise rather than continue to ask.

He also hinted at diminishing games in the state which are generally hosted by either Hawthorn and North Melbourne.

“That immediate response from them I don’t think is good enough,” Gutwein said.

“I’m very disappointed with the AFL this morning. This is unacceptable, I’ve been clear from the outset we need a timeline.

“We will not finalise those contracts, we will not roll them over with Hawthorn and North Melbourne until we have a starting point from the AFL … in regards to a new Tasmanian AFL team.

“Once again they’ve attempted to kick the can down the road. We don’t want to rent our own team, we want our own team.

