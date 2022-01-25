Premier Mark McGowan Announces Back-To-School Plan

WA Premier Mark McGowan has announced the back-to-school plan for students which could see primary school students wearing masks.

In preparation for the student’s return to school, the ventilation inside classrooms at 900 public schools have been inspected.

According to Mr McGowan, classrooms across the state will be fitted out with 12,000 air purifiers and CO2 monitors.

All staff and visitors to the school will be required to provide proof of vaccination and there will be plans in place in the case of an outbreak which will include remote learning.

Currently, upper school children will be required to wear masks which Mr McGowan says it part of preventing the spread.

"All of this contributes to ensure schools will be as safe as possible for students," he said.

"It also allows for a degree of flexibility, with the ability to hold classes in alternative settings if needed, and the ability to ramp up if required with expanded mask-wearing requirements for younger students if the Chief Health Officer advises it.

"We retain the capacity to boost measures in the event of a large-scale outbreak."

The plan comes as the state recorded 18 new Covid cases and two hospitalisations.

