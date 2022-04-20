Premier Mark McGowan In Isolation As WA Records More Than 8000 Cases

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan is self-isolating after a family member tested positive to Covid.

In a statement, the premier said he had undergone a PCR test at Rockingham General Hospital on Wednesday morning after the family member tested positive.

Mr McGowan returned a negative result.

“I will continue to follow the health guidelines as so many Western Australians have done during this pandemic,” he said in the statement.

“I’ll be working from home for the duration of my isolation period as required.

“I would like to thank the committed staff at our testing clinics across Western Australia who are doing a vital job in detecting and monitoring the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Acknowledging the efforts of health workers “as we navigate our way through the height of our Omicron wave,” Mr McGowan said, “Western Australians have done such a great job of doing the right thing and following the health advice to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum and reach the soft landing we all sought to achieve”.

The premier is expected be out from isolation in time to attend Labor's election campaign launch in Perth on May 1.

The statement comes as WA reported 8,080 new infections on Wednesday, with 244 people admitted to hospital with 10 in ICU.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.