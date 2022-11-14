Premier Mark McGowan Rules Out Return Of Mask Mandates

WA Premier Mark McGowan has dismissed the return of face mask mandates despite an increase in Covid case numbers.

On Sunday, Premier McGowan said he is not concerned about the sudden Covid wave spreading across the state.

“The numbers of infected people are going up, the number of people in hospitals are going up and the numbers of people in intensive care are rising,” - Premier Mark McGowan

“They’re still not significant in hospital … but the numbers aren’t worrying at this point of time.”

Mr McGowan is urging WA residents to use their initiative and work to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re still at stage where people need to take personal responsibility, if you’re unwell don’t go to work, don’t go out, if you feel the need; wear a mask,” he said.

“Those rules are in place now and that’s for the foreseeable future.

“We have a set of advice out there for people about not going to work if they’re unwell and staying home if they’re unwell and wearing a mask if they feel comfortable doing that.”

The Premier’s announcement follows comments from WA Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson saying the return of mask mandates cannot be ruled out.

“There are always options we can consider, but at this stage we are just strongly encouraging isolation, mask wearing (around vulnerable people) and obviously people staying at home (if they are unwell),” he said.

